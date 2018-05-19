Pakistan to host hockey tournament in September

LAHORE: The International Hockey Federation (IHF) on Saturday showed the green light to Pakistan to host a six-nation hockey tournament in September.

The tournament, titled Hockey Open Series tournament will be held in Rawalpindi from September 25-30 in Rawalpindi, while six teams including Bangladesh, Kazakhastan, Afghanistan, Qatar, Oman and Sri Lanka will participate.

Although the tournament is taking place in the country, Pakistan will not be able to participate due to preparations for Hockey Pro League 2019.

Pakistan will host an international hockey tournament after a span of 14 years. The country last hosted an international tournament in 2004.