PAT leader scolds Minhaj University students over ‘anti-disciplinary actions’

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader and Minhaj University hostel incharge Khurram Nawaz Gandapur lashed out at students residing in hostel over alleged anti-disciplinary actions.

The PAT leader could be seen scolding and threatening female students of consequences after they had come out to protest against lack of arrangement for Iftar at Minhaj hostel.

Gandapur could he heard saying: “You have not seen the other side of me. Have not your parents taught you manners? Whoever raises a voice would be thrown out of the hostel.” He could also be heard giving a “shut up” call to the students multiple times.

Khurram has, however, claimed that the students had demanded to attend a party outside the hostel premises after 6pm and that they misbehaved with the staff after the students were not granted permission.

He continued that the administration has summoned the parents of the respective students for a meeting, and will allow them to step out of the hostel premises if the parents have no objection. “The Minhaj administration will not be responsible in case of any mishap,” he added.

