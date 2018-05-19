OIC condemns Israeli atrocities, calls for world bodies to intervene

ISLAMABAD: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the Israeli atrocities in Palestine, particularly in the Gaza strip, where over 58 people were reportedly killed.

The 7th extraordinary OIC Summit demanded holding Israel fully accountable for the atrocities in the occupied Palestinian territory, particularly the latest episode of atrocities that left at least 58 civilians dead and injured nearly 2,700 others on 14 May.

The OIC communiqué declared that these acts constituted “crimes committed by the Israeli forces with the backing of the U.S. administration”, including through shielding the Israeli occupation in the UN Security Council from accountability.

It also noted that the atrocities had been committed against the backdrop of the “illegal” decision by the US administration to officially move its embassy from Israel to the occupied City of Jerusalem, which had further emboldened the Israeli government in its reckless behavior towards civilian Palestinian population.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the special invitation of Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the summit, besides the kings and Heads of State and Government of the Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).