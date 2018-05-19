PML-F MPA Nusrat Seher Abbasi points shoe at Sindh Assembly’s deputy speaker

KARACHI: Sindh Assembly on Saturday witnessed uproar as Pakistan Muslim League- Functional (PML-F) member of provincial assembly (MPA) Nusrat Seher Abbasi raised a shoe at deputy speaker Shehla Raza.

MPA Abbasi raised her shoe at the deputy speaker following a dispute between the opposition parties over the budget.

Deputy speaker (DS) witnessing such an act, directed the MPA to leave the assembly premises stating that Abbasi has proven that is not worthy of sitting in the assembly.

DS Raza maintained the view that attempting to hurl a shoe is not only inappropriate behavior but a crime. She added that the assembly had been treated as a stage for drama since the past five days.

Raza lashed out over MPA Abbasi stating that she will be famous for her misconduct, adding that the female leaders of the ruling party should have replied to the questions and queries of the opposition female leaders.

Following the incident, other MPA’s of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reacted to the incident stating that the world was watching what was happening in the assembly.

The MPA further added that such an act of Abbasi means disrespect to the assembly.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan also condemned the incident stating that this kind of conduct should be condemned in the assembly.