Maaz Khan wins a Silver medal for Pakistan in Wushu Sanda Championship

Web Desk

Maaz Khan has won a silver medal in the 75-kilogram category for Pakistan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Wushu Sanda Tournament.

The tournament is currently held in Chongqing (China) which started on May 16th and will come to an end by May 20th.

Khan withdrew in the second round of the final due to a foot injury. In the semi-final, he defeated India’s Pawan Gupta on Friday.

Another Pakistani athlete named Zahoor Ahmed in the 52- kilogram category also won against Indian rival in the semi-final.

