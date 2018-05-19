Byco records highest sales in April

KARACHI: The Byco Petroleum has broken many of its own records in April 2018, setting new all-time high sales in motor gasoline, high speed diesel, liquid petroleum gas (LPG) and furnace oil.

Additionally, Byco’s SPM handled more crude in April than ever before with 296,000 metric tons handled in one month. Byco’s refinery achieved a new milestone of processing nearly 290,000 metric tons, or almost 75,000 barrels per day, of crude oil in April. April also saw Byco’s liquid port set record for a single month by handling 295,988 tons of crude oil. April turned out to be Byco’s strongest month to date in terms of total sales from the refinery which climbed to 317,902 tons.

Sales of LPG, motor spirit, high speed diesel and fuel furnace oil increased to 6,421 tons, 43,191 tons, 135,980 tons and 111,855 tons respectively in April.

April set a new record for total crude oil refined by Byco. The company processed 289,385 tons, or 74,743 barrels, per day of crude oil, more than ever before.

The record-breaking operational performance for the month of April shows that Byco’s management remains committed to maintaining a relentless focus on improving the turnover and profitability of the company.

Published in Daily Times, May 19th 2018.