PM leads Pak delegation at OIC Summit in Turkey

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday left for Turkey to lead the Pakistan delegation to the 7th Extraordinary OIC Summit being held in Istanbul today.

The main aim of the OIC summit is to discuss the situation in the aftermath of Israeli atrocities and human rights violations in Palestine.

The extraordinary Summit has been called by Turkey President Teyyep Erdogan in his capacity, who will also act as the chairperson of the meeting.

The Summit will focus on the latest incidents of violence in the Gaza strip where over 60 civilians were killed, while scores were wounded by occupying Israeli forces.

Pakistan has called for an independent and transparent investigation of violence in Gaza.

While condemning the human rights violations by the occupying Israeli forces, the Prime Minister will reiterate support of the people and Government of Pakistan for the establishment of a viable and independent state of Palestine.