Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, May 18, 2018


Pakistani debate on PTM and Manzoor Pashteen

Among others, Pashteen's movement has received support from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who is not on good terms with Pakistan. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has described the PTM movement as "engineered" without explicitly naming it.

Riaz Haq

Submit a Comment