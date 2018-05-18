Sindh IG calls for overhaul of traffic police

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector-General (IG) AD Khawaja on Friday said that the traffic police in the province will have to lead by example, and for that purpose, an overhaul is required.

Speaking at a vehicle distribution ceremony at police headquarters, AJ Khawaja said that it is the era of Social Media and the citizens are monitoring the behaviour of policemen, hence the traffic police officers must treat citizens with respect.

“Greet the citizens with Assalam-o-Allaikum at the start your conversation. Also, the SPs must monitor the traffic situation, especially during the Iftar time because we have been receiving a lot of complaints,” he said.

Khawaja also directed the traffic wardens to strictly implement the rules and regulations.

The IG continued that the provincial traffic police in the police’s mirror and that the honour and dignity of the institution is in traffic force’s hands. For that purpose, he added, the traffic police needs a overhaul and a modern approach.