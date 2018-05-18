Man humiliated by feudals in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man in DI Khan was forced to wear a garland of shoes and was made to apologise to influential feudals over alleged links with the latter’s daughter.

The incident took place on May 16 in Charra Pollad village near Dera Ismail Khan. When the victim and his family were reached out for a comment, they refused to record a video statement, while they also opted against filing a complaint.

However, they said that the victim, Inayat, was falsely accused, while he and his family were humiliated in front of the villagers. Inayat was told to collect shoes from garbage dumps, prepare a garland and wear it, while he was also made to apologise.

Nearby residents revealed that the victim was accused of being in a relationship with the daughter of the feudal.

The feudals were also reached for a comment over the issue, but they refused and threatened to not publish the report. Residents of the area were also not willing to have a say on the issue due to fear, while the local administration has also turned a blind eye.