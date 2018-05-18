IHC bars private schools to charge summer vacations fees

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday barred private schools from charging school fees during summer vacations.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui heard the proceedings of private schools fees case.

Advocate Rashid Hanif appeared before the court to represent Private Education Institution Regulatory Authority (PEIRA).

Justice Siddiqui questioned Advocate Hanif regarding the measures taken by PEIRA on the issue of school fees.

Hanif informed the court that Sindh, Peshawar and Lahore High Courts had issued an official notification on the matter. The single-member bench had withdrawn PIERA’s authorities for which an appeal had been filed.

The court ordered that the fees already taken by the parents as summer vacations fee shall be compensated in the upcoming months rather than charged as summer school fee.

The court adjourned the case hearing until June 20.