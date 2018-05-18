4 martyred by Indian firing along LOC

RAWALPINDI: At least 4 civilians, including 3 children, were martyred after Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LOC) on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian forces targeted civilian population along the Sialkot working boundary, which left 4 martyred, while another 10 were wounded.

The army media wing added that the Pakistan armed forces have befittingly responded to Indian aggression and destroyed Indian posts.

The Foreign Office (FO) on Friday summoned Indian high commissioner in Pakistan over the killing of civilians across the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian violations. The FO also handed over a protest letter to the Indian deputy high commissioner.