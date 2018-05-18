NAB summons Hamza Shehbaz for interrogation in clean water case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz on Friday will appear before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for interrogation in clean water corruption case.

Hamza will be interrogated over the various queries including the giving of expensive contracts.

NAB’s summon stated that during the inquiry it came to the bureau’s knowledge that the PML-N leader possessed information or evidence regarding the corruption as he attended meetings relating to it.

Earlier, Hamza was directed to appear before Assistant Director Saqib Hiader’s Lahore office with his original national identity card along with other relevant documents.

The inquiry came in after Chief Justice Saqib Nisar raised questions over improper basic facilities in Punjab. CJP had expressed rage against the provincial government for using Arsenic in drinking water.

He had further berated the chief secretary for spending millions of rupees of taxpayers’ money to build orange line train when the people of Lahore are drinking poisoned and contaminated water.