Nawaz and family to record statement in Avenfield properties case today

ISLAMABAD: Accountability court on Friday will be recording statement of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar in Avenfield properties reference case.

Nawaz and others will be appearing before the court headed by accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir.

During the last hearing on Thursday, the questionnaire comprising of 127 questions pertaining to Avenfield was passed on to former PM and his family. The court had directed the accused to record their statement in accordance to the questionnaire.

On May 16, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi had pled the court to record the statement of the accused in Avenfield properties case. The court had reserved its verdict on the prosecutor’s plea

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar were charged in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Properties and Flagship Investment Limited reference cases in September last year by NAB following the Panama Papers verdict.

The case proceedings of Avenfield properties completed its key witness statement recording on March 27.

The reference cases were to end within six months duration making it till mid-march; however, on May 9 trial court’s second extension plea was approved by the apex court, granting a month’s extension to conclude the trial.