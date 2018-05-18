Suicide attack leaves one dead, 14 injured

NOWSHERA: One person was killed and 14 others were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle into a Frontier Constabulary (FC) vehicle on Mall Road near Katchehri Chowk Thursday afternoon, District Police Officer (DPO) Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said.

Rescue teams and security officials rushed to the explosion site. The injured were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital Nowshera and the DHQ Hospital. The condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.

The DPO said that the FC vehicle with six personnel, including an officer, on board was on way to Peshawar from Rawalpindi when targeted in Nowshera. The body of the suicide bomber was taken into custody by the police.

The DPO said around five kilogrammes of explosives was used in the blast. The site of the explosion was cordoned off by police as well as security forces and a search operation was launched in the area. The area where the blast took place is said to be a very busy point where several fruit and vegetable vendors run their business.

