Terrorists attack FC post in Quetta

QUETTA: Frontier Corps Madadgar Centre near the Chaman Housing Scheme was attacked by terrorists on Thursday night.

At least four loud explosion were heard as security forces battled the attackers.

Sources have confirmed that two attackers have been killed and the forces has started clearing the center’s compound.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has confirmed the reports of the attack, however, he said, it was premature to call it a suicide attack.

Security forces cordoned off the area while rescue teams were dispatched to the site of the blasts.

It was the second incident of terrorism occurring on the first day of Ramadan. Earlier today, at least 14 people had been injured in a suicide blast possibly targeting an armed forces’ vehicle near Kachehri Chowk on Nowshera’s Mall Road.

No one has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.