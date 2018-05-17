Ahsan Iqbal attacker sent on judicial remand

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s would-be assassin on a 14-day judicial remand.

The assailant Abid Hussain was presented before the ATC today. During the hearing, the court ordered for Abid’s polygraph test which was completed.

While handing over Abid to police on the judicial remand, the court ordered police to submit a challan of the case.

Abid had allegedly fired at Iqbal from a distance of some 15 yards after the interior minister wrapped up a corner meeting in Narowal on May 6.

According to Punjab government officials, the attacker showed his affiliation with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistsan.

The minister was first taken to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital from where he was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital.