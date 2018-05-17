Bureau nothing to do with elections: NAB chairman

RAWALPINDI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday said the bureau upholds the policy of “accountability across the board” and it has nothing to do with elections.

While addressing a ceremony, the NAB chairman said that the bureau’s first priority was to recover money from those involved in bank frauds and land scams.

“NAB’s Rawalpindi wing has recovered Rs 110 million from different organisations,” said Iqbal, adding that the money is being returned to the victims of scams.

Highlighting the bureau’s performance, the chairman said that NAB recovered Rs296 billion from corrupt individuals and returned it to those affected by the individuals’ practices.

“In last seven days, 226 suspects were arrested, 25 proclaimed offenders were arrested and presented before court and references were filed against 217 corrupt individuals,” Iqbal said.

The NAB chairman has been under fire after he ordered an inquiry against Nawaz and others for allegedly laundering money to India.