Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to hold parliamentary meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday asked to hold a parliamentary party meeting to address issues related to the merger of tribal areas with KPK and Nawaz Sharif’s controversial remarks on Mumbai attacks.

Imran Khan PTI, Chairperson of the party, is likely to chair the meeting where members from both the houses will be present.

The meeting has been called to discuss the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with KP.

Earlier, the federal government decided to approve a constitutional amendment which would serve as a way for merging the tribal areas.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s head, Mahmood Khan Achakzai are not happy with the merger.

Moreover, former disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s comments on Mumbai attacks will also be discussed at Thursday’s meeting.