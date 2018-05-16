Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn to star in Luv Ranjan’s new film

Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn will star together in “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Pyar Ka Punchnama”director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film, which is set to go on floors in 2019.

Ranbir and Ajay have previously worked together in “Raajneeti”, this will be their second on-screen appearance.

Speaking about Ranbir, Ajay Devgn said, “Ranbir is an impeccable actor with a great ability to deliver nuanced performances. He is undeniably the most talented actor of his generation. I am looking forward to collaborating with him.”

On the other hand, Ranbir also commended Ajay’s work and professionalism and said, “I have immense respect for Ajay sir and I’m excited about sharing the screen with him again. His body of work is inspiring. Luv and I have wanted to work with each other for some time now. I am sure this film will be a perfect start to our association”.

Discussing the cast, Luv says, “Ajay and Ranbir’s spontaneity and versatility is electrifying and I am elated to be working with not one, but two powerhouse performers in my next film.”

Ranbir is working on multiple projects currently like YRF’s “Shamshera” and Rajkumar Hirani’s “Sanju”. On the other hand, Ajay is prepping for his upcoming film “Taanaji- The Unsung Warrior”. Ajay will play the role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India. Ajay will also be seen in the comedy film “Total Dhamaal” which will also mark the reunion of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor.