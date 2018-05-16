Pakistan calls for an independent inquiry on Israeli massacre against Palestinians

NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi on Wednesday asked for an independent inquiry against Israeli brutality in Gaza.

Addressing the media after the UN General Assembly’s Sixth Review of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, Lohdi said that she had raised alarm against the slaughter of Palestinians by the Israeli state terrorism.

Lohdi asserted that Pakistan condemned the massacre of Palestinians calls on to UN to initiate independent investigation into the tactics being used by Israeli forces.

The Ambassador further said that Israel is an occupying power because of which Middle East has been deprived of restoration of peace.

She further said that no condemnation is enough when it comes to the massacre of Palestinian women and children by a state that resorts to state terrorism.

Lodhi said that the foreign occupations should also be reviewed as they amount to be a significant factor of violent extremism. She added that it is because of these foreign occupations that violence increases within a region and areas close by.

The Ambassador stressed on the need to include lingering political disputes such as Kashmir issue in UN’s global counter- terrorism strategy that incite internal and external violence.

Lodhi stated her opinion, on the need of a strategy that addresses the root causes of violent extremism as a comprehensive preventive approach is impossible to achieve without the knowledge of the root causes of violent extremism.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UN forwarded the stance that Pakistan as a state has always condemned any form or manifestation of terrorism, be it by a group, state or any individual.

Earlier on May 14, Israeli troops had opened fire on the protestors demonstrating against the opening of United States Embassy in Jerusalem along the Gaza border. Palestinian Health Ministry officials reported that this was termed as the deadliest day since 2014 that left 60 protestors dead and 2700 wounded by gunfire.