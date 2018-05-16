PM Abbasi chairs PML-N’s party meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday presided a parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N).

According to sources, PM Abbasi took the party members into confidence over the recent developments following Nawaz Sharif’s controversial May 11 Mumbai attack 2008 statement.

PM Abbasi during the meeting issued party guidelines to ensure presence of PML-N parliamentarians in the National Assembly, where the budget will be tabled.

Sources said that during the meeting PM Abbasi also took the party members into confidence over government’s plan to bring forth a constitutional amendment to merge Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province.

Earlier, today PM Abbasi had hosted a breakfast for Members of National Assembly (MNA) which were boycotted by leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Pashtukhwa Milli Awami Party (Pk-MAP), Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) attended the breakfast event.

The National Assembly will be concluding its sessions in a few days as the government’s tenure comes to an end on May 31.