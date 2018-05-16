‘Nawaz trying to regain spotlight’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday night remarked that formulating a commission to assess former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s statements post Mumbai attacks 2008 revelations is out of the question.

During his appearance on a local TV channel’s show, Qureshi said that Sharif had appeared before the court for the corruption case proceedings, but when the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict, Sharif refused to accept it.

PTI leader raised the question that if a person doesn’t respect the rule of law and repudiates the highest court’s ruling than how can he regard any decision of the commission.

Qureshi remarked that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Quaid was merely trying to draw attention to regain his place in the spotlight. He symbolically termed Nawaz Sharif as a truck, simply wishing for the people to follow its taillights.

He further said that, he had no doubts on Sharif’s patriotism but the Pandora box opened by the former PM might unfold more controversial statements from him.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif in an interview to a local newspaper on May 11 had passed remarks over Mumbai attacks 2008 which opened a Pandora box. The interview heated things up with a session of National Security Committee (NSC) meeting to review Sharif’s statement. However, Nawaz on May 15 rejected all claims of NSC session which had declared Sharif’s statement as grossly misinterpreted by the local and Indian media.

The controversy has been a point of contention, especially with opposition parties’ demanding a treason case against the former PM. Sharif had earlier demanded formation of a commission to review and determine who is traitor to the country and who is not.