The joyous festivities of Basant which we once had

Sky filled with colors and air with joyful screams is what we think of whenever the festival of Basant is talked about. Kite flying being the main festivity and an abundant use of yellow color in accordance with blossoming spring flowers and yellow mustard fields give recognition to the festival. Despite controversies attached, Basant is the most popular and well celebrated festival in the Indo-Pak subcontinent; mainly in the Punjab region.

Origin of this festival has always been under debate which makes it controversial among Islamic circles. The word Basant is believed to be originated from “Vasanta” which in Sanskrit refers to spring. In north and eastern India Vasanta Panchami, which marks the end of winter and heralds the arrival of spring, is dedicated to goddess Saraswati. As she is believed to be the goddess of water and rivers, so at the advent of spring season, celebration is organized to please the goddess. Yellow color is abundantly used during celebration; following the belief that this color represents good fortune, spirituality and ripening of the spring crops.

Other perspective is that a Hindu named Hakeekat Rai Bakhmal Puri committed blasphemy and was put to death sentence as it was the prevailing law of the region. Non-Muslim population went into mourning and as a tribute to his memory; a prosperous Hindu Kalu Ram initiated the Basant ‘mela’ in Lahore.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh used to hold an annual Basant fair. He introduced kite flying as a regular feature of the fairs held during the 19th century which included holding fairs at Sufi shrines. The association of kite flying with Basant soon became a Punjabi tradition with the centre in Lahore which remains the regional hub of the festival throughout Punjab

Soon it became the most splendid festival in Pakistan which later attracted tourists from all over the world. A popular Basant Mela is held in Lahore. Maharaja Ranjit Singh used to hold an annual Basant fair. He introduced kite flying as a regular feature of the fairs held during the 19th century which included holding fairs at Sufi shrines. The association of kite flying with Basant soon became a Punjabi tradition with the centre in Lahore which remains the regional hub of the festival throughout Punjab.

After a long debate about the celebration of Basant and its firm roots in the Hindu culture, the term Basant has evolved into “Jashn-e-Baharan” – Celebration of Spring to proclaim it as secular seasonal festival. Soon this festival was owned by Lahore. Over the years it gained the attention of more and more people from all over the world. Soon it contributed to portray a soft image of Pakistan ubiquitously.

In Punjab Kite flying is the main festivity of this event. The event is usually celebrated in mid February for one night and the following day. Use of yellow color in clothing remains significant. Participants of this festival belong to the slums as well as to the elite classes. There remains no restriction for age to get over the roof to witness and become a part of such a colourful event. Men indulge themselves in kite flying competition while kids and women are there to support them. The shrieks of “Boo-Kata” accompanied by specific musical instrument “Baja” and “Dhol” add a resonance to the atmosphere. Traditional dance “Bhangra” after cutting loose others’ kites becomes customary. Foodies find the festival incomplete without BBQ in the night and courses of meal during the day

Owing to the use of chemical threads and metallic wires for kite flying resulted in the deaths of citizen. In addition to this, tripping of electricity feeders and transformers affected the mundane life. Scores of efforts were made to diminish hazards and damages and at last Basant was banned in 2007 depriving the people of Pakistan from celebrating a great cultural festival. In Lahore where the crime rate is on the rise, it’s unreasonable to pin our hopes on the incompetent police. It is unlikely that they will put in the effort required to stop the illegal manufacturing and sales of metal string.

The metallic wires are not the only problem. During the festival, people are up on their rooftops flying kites but there are thousands of houses in Lahore that do not have guard railings to prevent people from falling. I can sympathise with a child who sees the sky littered with kites, and wants to fly his with all the obstacles in the way; maneuvering it to avoid electricity wires and trees, taping and re-taping the kite constantly as it rips after every failed attempt. The temptation to secretly climb the roof is far too great. That is why hundreds of children and adults fall off rooftops every Basant. Many die, many break limbs while others are left paralyzed. Government should take steps in order to stop the accidents, but at the same time a complete ban on Basant is wrong.

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.