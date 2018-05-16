Callousness of the heart

The phone worth millions and the designer dress,

With arrogance we wear.

And to help the poor we do swear

But,

O the sleeping lads

Do you really care?

The dharna cries, the bullet-proof glass protecting the men they call leaders,

Followed by the blind masses; they claim to hold dear.

The medal of valour, some songs and cries of sympathy for the martyrs

But,

O the sleeping lads

Do you really care?

The ambiguous web surrounds and the predator strikes.

Swallowing the innocent Mashal and many others.

With a few status updates, hashtags and tears, our worries wither but the question remains…

O the sleeping lads do you really care?

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.