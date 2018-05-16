Lahore Weather

Wednesday, May 16, 2018


Callousness of the heart

Maryam Suleman

The phone worth millions and the designer dress,

With arrogance we wear.

And to help the poor we do swear

But,

O the sleeping lads

Do you really care?

The dharna cries, the bullet-proof glass protecting the men they call leaders,

Followed by the blind masses; they claim to hold dear.

The medal of valour, some songs and cries of sympathy for the martyrs

But,

O the sleeping lads

Do you really care?

The ambiguous web surrounds and the predator strikes.

Swallowing the innocent Mashal and many others.

With a few status updates, hashtags and tears, our worries wither but the question remains…

O the sleeping lads do you really care?

Published in Daily Times, May 16th 2018.

