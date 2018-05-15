Opp dismisses PM Abbasi’s clarification over Nawaz’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s clarification over Nawaz Sharif’s recent comments regarding the Mumbai attacks.

Addressing a National Assembly session earlier today, PM Abbasi clarified that Nawaz’s comments were taken out of context and were “twisted” by the Indian media. He added: “Nawaz never said that Pakistan sent state actors to carry out Mumbai attacks. The sentence regarding the state actors has been misreported.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi slammed the former PM saying: “Nawaz says what wrong has he said. He does not know what wrong has he done, while I would tell him that he does not let go of an opportunity to ridicule Pakistan.”

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri said that there’s an underlying scenario behind Nawaz’s recent comments. She added that ever since Nawaz was ousted from premiership, he has been targeting the two institutions and that the ex-PM is putting the country at stake to save his political career.

MQM’s Saman Sultana Jaffery termed the ex-PM’s comments as an “insult” to the 50,000 martyrs of the country. “What did he do to eliminate terrorism during his reign as PM? and why all of a sudden, is he making such statements?” she questioned.

Speaking to Dawn earlier this week, Nawaz had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”