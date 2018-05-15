‘Dawn leaks were accurate’: Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday revealed that the Dan leaks news pertaining to National Security Committee (NSC) was correct.

In a conversation with the media outside accountability court, Maryam Nawaz said that former Information Minister Pervez Rashid paid the price of Dawn leaks.

Earlier Nawaz Sharif had given the same remarks, confirming that Dawn leaks were based on real facts.

On October 6, 2016, a story regarding a meeting of top military officials was published in Dawn newspaper that caused storm and heated things up.

In November a 7 member committee was formed to probe into the matter which was headed by Justice (r) Aamir Raza Khan. An inquiry report was presented to Interior Minister Chaudry Nisar that held Pervez Rashid, Rao Tehsin and Tariq Fatemi responsible for the leaks.