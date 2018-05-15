‘Name of caretaker PM will be announced on May 18’: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: The announcement of caretaker Prime Minister’s (PM) name has been delayed for three days.

The name had to be announced today, as PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly (NA) Opposition leader Khursheed Shah had unanimously agreed.

However, Shah will be announcing the name on May 18.

According to sources, Shah stated that the delay in announcement is due to some prior commitments for which he will be commuting to Sindh.

The leaders had decided not to make the name public until May 15.

In the wake of the upcoming general elections to be carried out as free and fair elections, the opposition political parties had demanded that elections are conducted under the Interim government. Thus with the government’s tenure almost ending, discussions and meetings were being held to decide on the election of caretaker PM.

Both the PM and opposition leaders, as per the Constitution of Pakistan had to present three names of nominees and mutually elect the caretaker PM.