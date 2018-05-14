CM Shehbaz inaugurates 92km Khanewal-Lodhran dual road

KHANEWAL: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the 92km long dual road worth Rs 22billion in Khanewal on Monday.

The ground breaking of the road was performed in May 2017 and it was completed within a year.

CM Shehbaz Sharif while addressing a public gathering congratulated the people for completion of the mega project. Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government ensured record development in the province especially in South Punjab.

He informed that various health schemes had also been inaugurated at the district headquarters hospital. Hepatitis clinic had been established at the hospital to facilitate patients.

The chief minister said CT Scan had also been installed in the city and patients would not have to visit private hospital or Multan. Earlier, patients had to spend Rs5,000 for CT Scan and now the facility would be free for patients. CT Scan machine would continue to serve round-the-clock, he added.

The chief minister also promised to set up a medical college in Khanewal if the PML-N came to power in 2018 elections. Shehbaz said scholarships worth Rs17 billion were given to the poor students under Education Endowment scheme.

The Punjab government also provided interest-free loans to the youth worth Rs40 billion with an objective to enable them to start their business, he said and added steps were also taken to promote the agriculture sector.

Cheap fertilizers were given to farmer besides interest-free loans, Shehbaz Sharif said and urged the people to vote for the PML-N in the next election and it would continue journey of progress.

On this occasion, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Abdur Rehman Kanju, MNA Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazeer and other parliamentarians were also present.