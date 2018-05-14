Fazlur Rehman calls for probe into Nawaz’s comments

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman on Monday demanded investigation into former PM Nawaz Sharif’s recent comments on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“Nawaz’s comments must be properly investigated. He has held the office thrice, so his statements must be taken seriously,” Fazlur Rehman said while speaking to media after visiting Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to inquire about his health and well-being.

He continued that it is vital to inquire whether Nawaz’s statements are factually or not. Fazl, however, suggested that the former PM should not have “voiced his opinion” over sensitive matters regarding the national security and integrity.

The JUI-F also said that preparations for elections 2018 are underway and the party is holding talks with other stakeholders over seat-adjustment.

On May 11, Nawaz Sharif had said in an interview to a local newspaper that “Militant organizations are active which can be termed as non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai?. Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”