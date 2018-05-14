PM Abbasi should brief the parliament about NSC meeting: Khursheed Shah

ISLAMABAD: Senior PPP Politician Khursheed Shah on Monday said that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should give a briefing to the parliament after the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting was called to discuss the comments made by Nawaz Sharif about the Mumbai attacks on May 12th.

Shah said that he was not able to attend the meeting as he reached Islamabad late in the night and came to know about the meeting on Monday morning.

Shah emphasized that words can be misunderstood and one should think carefully before speaking.

Rehman Malik had also earlier advised Nawaz to take back his statement and to apologise.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif gave these shocking comments during an interview with a local daily. He stated that “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

He also added “We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it,”.

This was instantly picked up by Indian media which claimed that the former PM has confessed to Pakistan’s role in the Mumbai attacks.