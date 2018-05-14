PML-N stands by Nawaz, says PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that he and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif fully support former premier Nawaz Sharif after his comments regarding the 2008 Mumbai attacks caused a stir among the country’s political circles.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad to brief the media about the earlier NSC conference and meeting with Nawaz, PM Abbasi said: “The statements attributed to Nawaz are factually incorrect and are being presented in a wrong light by the Indian media. He told me that he has not made such comments and his words have been misrepresented and taken out of context.”

The premier also vowed to support Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lifetime president Nawaz saying that the former PM had not called upon Abbasi to give any clarifications and confirmed that the entire PML-N, including himself and president Shehbaz Sharif, stands by its lifetime head.

PM Abbasi on Monday called upon Nawaz after presiding a session of National Security Committee (NSC).

According to sources, PM Abbasi met Nawaz along with Maryam Nawaz and other PML-N senior leaders at Chaudhry Muneer’s residence to discuss the details of NSC meeting held earlier today at PM house.

The NSC session met to review ex-PM’s controversial statements about Mumbai attacks 2008. The NSC meeting held earlier today denied Sharif’s recent remarks and collectively termed it “completely false and misleading”.

The committee issued a statement, asserting that a comprehensive review was carried out over Sharif’s May 11 statement by top civil and military leadership. The NSC stated that concrete evidence and facts were ignored in the statement. The committee stated that “Pakistan will continue its efforts to eliminate terrorism on all fronts.”