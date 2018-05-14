Israeli gunfire leaves 2 dead, 35 injured along Gaza border

GAZA BORDER: Israeli gunfire on Monday left two Palestinians dead and thirty-five injured along the Gaza border.

Protesters had streamed up to the border for a climax of their six-week demonstration against United States for opening its embassy in Jerusalem.

According to reports, protests were expected to escalate during the day as it marked the 70th anniversary of Israel’s birth. The loudspeakers of Gaza’s mosques called upon Palestinians to join the “Great March of Return”.

The total death count by Israeli gunfire has risen to 47 since the protests began on March 30.

According to Palestinian health officials, no Israeli causalities have been reported so far.

The death toll drew international criticism, but the United States (US) have been adamant on safe guarding Israel by accusing Hamas’s movement for instigating violence.

The Israeli forced dropped leaflets warning Palestinians of not serving as a tool for Hamas. Yet thousands of Palestinians moved along the border line.

As per Palestinian Red Crescent’s report Israeli gunfire injured 28 people including two journalists

The protests will be called off on Tuesday, which is termed as “Nakba” by the Palestinians in reminisce of 1948’s events that drove Palestinians out of their homes.

The Israeli military said that it had been firing in accordance with its rules of engagement.

Israel’s Education Minister Naftali Bennett during a conversation with Israel Radio said that the Gaza fence will be treated as “Iron Wall and whoever approached it will be treated as a terrorist.