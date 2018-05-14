Justice Asif Saeed Khosa becomes acting Chief Justice of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Monday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) until the current CJP Mian Saqib Nisar returns back from a foreign visit.

The ceremony was governed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed and was held in the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has gone out of the country for two weeks.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by judges, all advocate generals,the leaders of the Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association, along with the Supreme Court’s registrar.

CJP Mian Saqib Nisar took oath in 2016 which was administered by President Mamnoon Hussain as the 25th chief justice of Pakistan. Nisar replaced Justice Anwar Zaheer Jamali at that time.