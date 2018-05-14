Punjab Government to announce supplementary budget today

LAHORE: The government of Punjab will be presenting its supplementary budget of over Rs200 billion today (Monday).

Sources reported that out of Rs200 billion, Rs130 billion would be taken from ongoing development schemes.

A meeting of the Punjab Cabinet has started with CM Shahbaz Sharif which will approve the supplementary budget for the province.

A big part of this budget will be set aside for infrastructural projects in the province, sources reported.

Due to the upcoming general elections, the Punjab government has decided against presenting the budget for the entire financial year.

Rana Sanaullah had earlier stated that the Punjab government would only present a year-long budget if the other provinces did so.

Ayesha Ghous Pasha, the Finance Minister for the province said earlier that the Punjab government had prepared the budget for the complete year but not decided to present it.