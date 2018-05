KARACHI: Authorities reported on Sunday night that one person was injured during a firing incident which happened near a Jamaatkhana in the city’s Karimabad neighbourhood.

Luckily, one of the two robbers was arrested by the police while the other ran away.

Furthermore, the police official stated that the incident happened when the victim tried to resist the robbery attempt.

According to sources during various search operations in different areas of Karachi, 24 suspects were arrested.