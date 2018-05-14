ATC will set against Rao Anwar in next hearing

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday during the hearing of Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case said that they would set charges against the accused in the next hearing.

27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of Waziristan, along with three others who were accused of terrorism, was killed in a fake encounter on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

Today, suspended SSP Rao Anwar, with 12 others appeared before the court. The investigating officer was also present at that time.

The petition was also filed by the family of the victim over their concerns on Anwar’s detention in the Multan Lines in Malir Cantt instead of the central prison.

It was indicated by the suspect’s lawyer that the copy of the case was not complete. Then the court ordered to submit the complete documents to the defendant’s lawyer.

In the next hearing, arguments related in providing B-class jail facilities to Rao and his bail plea will be heard which was submitted on Saturday. The case hearing has been delayed until May 19th.