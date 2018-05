JHANG: A tragic incident took four young lives on Sunday night when a semi-trailer truck collided into a car near a toll plaza on Multan Road.

As per reports, the young men died on spot.

The deceased were identified as residents of Jhang’s Haveli Lal area. Mohsin Khan, Saqib Khan, Jabir Khan and Sikandar Khan were all cousins of the same family.

The rescue officials reported that the collision occurred when the speeding truck lost control and crashed into the youth’s vehicle.