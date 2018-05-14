Accountability court to resume proceedings of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference case

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court on Monday will resume proceedings of Al Azizia Steel Mills reference case against former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his family filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the proceedings, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Additional Director (AD) and former head of Panama Papers Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia will resume recording his statement in Al Azizia steel mills case.

Sharif will appear before the court for the case proceedings being headed by Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir.

During the last hearing on May 11, Zia had presented details of cheques exchanged between Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Three cheques were presented dated on February 14 with an amount of Rs 5 million, Rs 40 million cheque on March 27, and Rs 37 million on May10 in 2016.

After the taking note of the presented evidence, the court had adjourned the case hearing till Monday.

Previously, Judge Bashir had remarked that the verdict of all the supplementary cases will be announced altogether.

Former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif along with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar were charged in Al-Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Properties and Flagship Investment Limited reference cases in September last year by NAB following the Panama Papers verdict.

The case proceedings of Avenfield properties completed its key witness statement recording on March 27.

The reference cases were to end within six months duration making it till mid-march; however, on May 9 trial court’s second extension plea was approved by the apex court, granting a month’s extension to conclude the trial.