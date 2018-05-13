Nawaz leaked details of Ajmal Kasab’s whereabouts to India, claims Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed claimed that former PM Nawaz Sharif handed India and Reuters news agency a detailed account of Ajmal Kasab’s location, while he also termed Nawaz’s recent comments on Mumbai attacks “a conspiracy against national security.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s statements regarding the Mumbai attacks is a conspiracy against the national security. He was the one who leaked the details of Ajmal Kasab’s whereabouts to India and Reuters,” Sheikh Rasheed said while speaking to a rally in Multan.

The AML chief further claimed that ex-PM Nawaz arranged three “secret” meetings with Indian PM Narendra Modi and to this end, he vowed to urge CJP Justice Nisar to take action against the former premier for “leaking sensitive information regarding the country.”

He continued that Nawaz has been handed the agenda to “destroy” the country’s judiciary and army. “Nawaz’s conspiracy against the institutions began when the COAS was made to walk through scanners.”

“I thought I would never see Mir Sadiq and Mir Jaffar, but in Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, I can see both of them,” he added.

In an interview with Dawn newspaper, Nawaz had said: “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Nawaz’s statements have been condemned by mainstream politicans, including Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sherry Rehman and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan among several journalists and members from the civil society.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while addressing a rally in Mirpur Khas today, said that Nawaz’s interview has been taken out of context and that he would never say such a thing.