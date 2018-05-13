CJP orders Air Blue to compensate families of 2010 crash victims

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered the Air Blue officials to pay compensation to families of those who died in 2010 plane crash.

The management of the private airline was asked by the court to put forward the details of the cheques which were given to the victim’s families along with the list.

Air Blue’s lawyer told the court that most of the families of the crash were compensated and only a few were left. Furthermore, he added each family was paid an amount of Rs5 million.

The Air Blue flight ED 202 traveling from Karachi’s Jinnah’s International airport to Islamabad’s Benazir Bhutto International Airport crashed in Margala Hills in 2010 killing six crew members and 146 passengers on board.