SC bans use of Markhor as PIA’s logo

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday imposed a temporary ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for using Markhor as its logo on airplanes.

During a suo moto notice case hearing PIA’s decision to use markhor as its new logo, the SC had summoned PIA’s managing director (MD) to appear before the court.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) headed the hearing, questioning from PIA MD on its decision of using an animal’s picture on national planes.

In response, the MD informed the court that the picture was of Pakistan’s national animal, markhor.

CJP Nisar further questioned about the estimated amount being spent on the plane’s revamping, to which the MD replied that Rs 2.7 million was being spent on a plant. CJP corrected the MD, stating that the total amount being spent was Rs. 3.4 million.

He further directed the MD to submit a report on who was responsible for attaching the sticker on the planes. CJP Nisar further inquired from the MD about his niece working in PIA, to which the MD responded that none of his relatives were working in the airlines.

Earlier PIA had decided to revamp its aircrafts exterior to show its commitment in preserving Pakistan’s National animal, Markhor.

CJP further questioned from the MD about the delay in Islamabad’s flight on Saturday, to which the MD responded that the delay was caused due to some technical issue with the plane.

The court hearing was adjourned, after CJP Nisar told the MD that his performance will be reviewed. He also stated that it was worth pondering that what an economist was doing as MD of PIA.