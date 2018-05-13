2 shot dead in separate ‘targeted killing’ incidents in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Son of a former MNA and a teacher on Saturday night were shot dead in two separate incidents in North Waziristan.

Former MNA Maulana Deendar’s son was killed in Khasukhel area of Mir Ali tehsil, while a teacher was shot dead by unknown assailants in his house in Ziraki, the political administration reported.

Locals staged a protest in Mir Ali on Sunday against the killings, demanding provision of security in the region.

Five incidents of target killing had been reported in one month. Besides target killing, bomb attacks have also been reported recently.

In April, a wedding ceremony was also targeted with a hand grenade causing two casualties and several injuries.