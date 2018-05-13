NICL land scam: Former Chairman Ayaz Khan Niazi arrested

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman of National Insurance Corporation Limited (NICL) Ayaz Khan Niazi was arrested Today (Sunday) on the direction of Supreme Court in the mega land corruption case.

The two-member bench led the hearing related to non-implementation of the top court’s judgment which was given five years ago.

The NICL scandal involves financial corruption in the purchase of official land by Ayaz Khan Niazi along with former commerce minister (late) Makhdoom Amin Fahim and others.

The accountability courts of Lahore and Karachi are directed by CJP to decide the case in two months.

Furthermore, CJP Saqib Nasir has also ordered the authorities to arrest Mohsin Habib Warraich, the other primary accused in the case.

Niazi’s name surfaced in the leaked Paradise Papers records for having an alleged connection with four offshore companies in the British Virgin Islands.

Niazi was currently on bail which was canceled on the transfer of his cases to NAB from FIA.