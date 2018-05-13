MMA to hold rally at Minar-e-Pakistan today

LAHORE: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will hold a rally Today at Minar-e-Pakistan ground, Lahore.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will preside over and address the rally.

The central leaders in MMA alliance will address the rally.

MMA is set to announce its future strategy. JUI leader Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman on Saturday reached Lahore for today’s rally.

The Party will contest upcoming elections under the old manifesto and electoral symbol of a book.

Six mainstream religious parties of Pakistan had decided to restore Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), ten years after the political alliance was dissolved over differences.

The parties in the MMA represent all the four schools of thought Brelvi, Deobandi, Ahle Hadith and Shia.