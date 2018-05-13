Residents of Pano Aqil stage protest against power outages, block National Highway

SUKKER: Residents of Sukkur’s Pano Aqil tehsil on Sunday blocked the National Highway in protest against prolonged power cuts.

The protesters blocked the traffic on the National Highway to stage a demonstration against 18 to 20 hours load shedding.

The protesters said that the Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO) officials paid no heed to their grievances. They added that the officials, instead of resolving the issue and fixing the dysfunctional transformer, asked for a bribe.

On the other hand, SEPCO officials claimed that the power cuts duration was 8 hours. The officials stated that areas of the tehsil facing prolonged load shedding were those affected by greater line losses.

On Sunday protesters had staged a protest by blocking the road near Sangi with trees, causing distress to the commuters.

Power outages have been a heated issue even in Karachi due to the faults of Bin Qasim Power Plant. Protests and street demonstrations have been surfacing as Pakistan is hit by blistering heat just days away from Ramadan.