Fitness apps make no difference to users’ health

An app developed by the Swedish government to curb drinking among university students actually led to them drink more, while a globally popular fitness app made almost no difference to the weight of those who used it, a review of the effectiveness of health apps has found, the Guardian reported.

Researchers from Bond University in Queensland decided to examine which health and wellness apps, of the quarter of a million available, had been proven to actually work, in the hope that they could provide doctors with a list of evidence-based apps to suggest to patients. The researchers examined all of the existing credible studies on health apps and evaluated the results to see how many of those studies had shown proven benefits.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.