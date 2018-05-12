Nisar to contest elections from NA-63

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday announced that he would be contesting next elections from NA-63 constituency.

Last month, Nisar had announced to contest general elections 2018 from NA-59 constituency for National Assembly seat, while for provincial seats, he will contest elections from PP-10 and PP-14 constituencies.

Nisar had also hinted at contesting from NA-63 earlier, but now he has confirmed his decision and would be contesting from 4 constituencies.

He announced his decision after meeting leaders from the NA-63 constituency from Wah and Taxila, who have expressed full faith in Nisar.

Speaking on occasion, Nisar said that he has a close relationship with the people of the constituency since they have always “loved and respected” the PML-N leader.