PML-N decides to take legal action against NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday decided to take legal action against NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal over money laundering allegations against party lifetime chief Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N held a Central Executive Committee meeting at Punjab House in Islamabad, in which the attendees rejected NAB’s earlier clarifications on the matter and decided to take legal action against Javed Iqbal. It was also demanded that Iqbal resign as NAB’s chief.

Speaking on occasion, party lifetime head and former PM Nawaz Sharif said: “NAB’s allegations against me show that the watchdog is biased.”

The CEC meeting also condemned the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and wished him a speedy recovery. Moreover, matters pertaining the country’s political situation, NAB cases, and political and legal strategy were discussed.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers among other stakeholders.