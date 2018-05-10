Arrest warrant issued for former Sindh IG in corruption case

KARACHI: An accountability court issued the arrest warrant on Thursday of former Sindh police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali in a corruption case.

After the Sindh High Court had disposed of pre-arrest bails, Jamali and other police officers vanished on Tuesday.

Police officials Tanveer Ahmed, Fida Hussain and others appeared in court today for the hearing.

The accused are responsible for the illegal appointment of 881 people in the Sindh Reserve Police in 2013-14 which caused a loss of over Rs500 million to the national funds, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) stated.

The court postponed the proceedings until the next hearing on May 25 to conduct the cross-examination of the witnesses.